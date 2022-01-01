Blueberry pancakes in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
|$12.99
More about Golden Brunch
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$10.99
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).