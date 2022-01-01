Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Bliss Pancakes$12.99
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Golden Brunch image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$10.99
More about Golden Brunch
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

