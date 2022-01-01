Buffalo chicken wraps in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.59
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing.
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Buffalo chicken wrap
|$13.95
Choice of either crispy or char-broiled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant
1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.89
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a buffalo sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar & monterey cheeses, side of buttermilk ranch. Served with hand cut seasoned fries.