Burritos in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve burritos

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
A warm flour tortilla stiffed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar and Jack Cheese. Topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa, and house-made guacamole.
WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken breakfast burrito$12.95
Contains diced char-broiled chicken breast, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of either red skin potatoes or hash browns.
Steak breakfast burrito$13.95
Contains skirt steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of either red skin potatoes or hash browns.
Chicken breakfast burrito$13.75
Contains diced char-broiled chicken breast, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of either red skin potatoes or hash browns.
