Burritos in Arlington Heights

Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
A warm flour tortilla stiffed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar and Jack Cheese. Topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa, and house-made guacamole.
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Chicken breakfast burrito
|$12.95
Contains diced char-broiled chicken breast, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of either red skin potatoes or hash browns.
|Steak breakfast burrito
|$13.95
Contains skirt steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of either red skin potatoes or hash browns.
