Cake in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve cake
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Side baby cakes w/topping
|$2.99
|Side Baby Cakes
|$2.99
|Side Potato Cakes
|$3.29
More about WynBurg Cafe
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Birthday Cake Pancakes (4)
|$9.65
Sugar cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, cream cheese icing and whipped cream.
|Birthday Cake Pancakes (4)
|$13.65
Sugar cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, and cream cheese icing.