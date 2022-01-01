Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Arlington Heights

Go
Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve cake

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side baby cakes w/topping$2.99
Side Baby Cakes$2.99
Side Potato Cakes$3.29
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birthday Cake Pancakes (4)$9.65
Sugar cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, cream cheese icing and whipped cream.
Birthday Cake Pancakes (4)$13.65
Sugar cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, and cream cheese icing.
More about WynBurg Cafe
Passero image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Passero

3 S Evergreen, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SORRENTO LEMON CRÈME CAKE$11.95
LOCAL STRAWBERRY + SWEET BASIL
More about Passero

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights

Lox

Short Ribs

Hash Browns

Salmon

French Toast

Curry

Cappuccino

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Arlington Heights to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston