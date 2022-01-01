Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve chicken curry

Sutadonya - Chicago - Chicago

100 East Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights

Deep Fried Chicken Curry/ Curry with Chicken Cutlet$12.99
Deep Fried chicken curry Original curry sauce with our original Fried chiken
All menus cook in our store . Rice is Japanese rice (short grain)
Curry made specially to match Deep Fried Chicken.
More about Sutadonya - Chicago - Chicago
Madurau Kitchen

1035 S Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Height

Andra chicken Curry$14.99
Andra chicken curry made with authentic spices, onions, tomatos and yogurt. Served with white rice.
Curry Leaves Chicken Fry$15.99
Chicken fried with house made curry leaf chicken masala.
Chettinad Chicken Curry$15.99
Chicken cooked with house made chettinad spices, onion and tomatoes. Served with white rice.
More about Madurau Kitchen

