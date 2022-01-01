Chicken curry in Arlington Heights
Sutadonya - Chicago - Chicago
100 East Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights
|Deep Fried Chicken Curry/ Curry with Chicken Cutlet
|$12.99
Deep Fried chicken curry Original curry sauce with our original Fried chiken
All menus cook in our store . Rice is Japanese rice (short grain)
Curry made specially to match Deep Fried Chicken.
Madurau Kitchen
1035 S Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Height
|Andra chicken Curry
|$14.99
Andra chicken curry made with authentic spices, onions, tomatos and yogurt. Served with white rice.
|Curry Leaves Chicken Fry
|$15.99
Chicken fried with house made curry leaf chicken masala.
|Chettinad Chicken Curry
|$15.99
Chicken cooked with house made chettinad spices, onion and tomatoes. Served with white rice.