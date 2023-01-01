Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita$8.59
Seasoned sliced chicken breast, green peppers, onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes on a pita. Served with a side of sour cream & homemade salsa.
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
Taco Maya - Arlington Heights

1257 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Breast Fajita$18.00
Marinated strips of chicken breast complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
More about Taco Maya - Arlington Heights

