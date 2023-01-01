Chicken fajitas in Arlington Heights
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights
|Chicken Fajita
|$8.59
Seasoned sliced chicken breast, green peppers, onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes on a pita. Served with a side of sour cream & homemade salsa.
Taco Maya - Arlington Heights
1257 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights
|Chicken Breast Fajita
|$18.00
Marinated strips of chicken breast complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.