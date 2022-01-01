Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Strips$12.99
Tender breaded chicken strips fried to
perfection then dipped in our Nashville hot
sauce (not too hot!). Served with carrots,
celery and a side of ranch dressing. Yeehaw!
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Golden Brunch image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
More about Golden Brunch
Passero image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Passero

3 S Evergreen, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$8.95
SERVED WITH FRIES
More about Passero

