Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Arlington Heights

Go
Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.59
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing.
California Chicken Wrap$12.59
Fresh-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese in a wrap with side of ranch dressing. A Butterfield's favorite.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Chicken Wrap$8.49
California Chicken Wrap$9.49
More about Golden Brunch
Buffalo chicken wrap image

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo chicken wrap$13.95
Choice of either crispy or char-broiled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.
Chicken Caesar wrap$12.45
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing.
Buffalo chicken wrap$13.95
Choice of either crispy or char-broiled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.
More about WynBurg Cafe
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Wrap$9.99
Spicy chicken breast, crisp bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with hand cut fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.89
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a buffalo sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar & monterey cheeses, side of buttermilk ranch. Served with hand cut seasoned fries.
Med Chicken Wrap$9.89
Seasoned chicken breast, feta, kalamata olives, onions, fresh spinach, tomatoes, greek dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with hand cut seasoned fries.
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights

Chicken Tenders

Huevos Rancheros

Chili

Crepes

Turkey Clubs

Burritos

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Muffins

Map

More near Arlington Heights to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston