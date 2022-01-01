Chilaquiles in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Chilaquiles Mexican Eggs
|$12.29
Corn Tortillas, red salsa, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro.
More about Golden Brunch
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Chilaquiles Verde
|$11.99
Corn tortilla chips tossed in our homemade salsa verde & topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco & pico de gallo. Served with two eggs any style.
|Chilaquiles Verde
|$13.99
More about WynBurg Cafe
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Chilaquiles
|$11.25
|Chilaquiles
|$12.55
|Chilaquiles
|$12.55
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
|Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.