Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Arlington Heights

Go
Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Mexican Eggs$12.29
Corn Tortillas, red salsa, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Verde$11.99
Corn tortilla chips tossed in our homemade salsa verde & topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco & pico de gallo. Served with two eggs any style.
Chilaquiles Verde$13.99
More about Golden Brunch
Chilaquiles image

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$11.25
Chilaquiles$12.55
Chilaquiles$12.55
More about WynBurg Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Avocado Sandwiches

Burritos

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Hash Browns

Country Fried Steaks

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near Arlington Heights to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston