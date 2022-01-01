Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve chili

altThai image

SEAFOOD

altThai

40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.8 (4310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops with Sweet Chili Sauce$22.00
basil leaves, red bell peppers, bamboo shoots.
More about altThai
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup$5.00
Gluten-Free Gregg's Chili & Eggs
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili, Quart$7.19
Chili, Pint$4.89
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

