Cinnamon rolls in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.29
Five pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
More about Golden Brunch
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$9.99
|Golden Special w/ Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$9.99
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$10.99
More about WynBurg Cafe
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (3)
|$9.05
Topped with cinnamon-sugar, cream cheese icing, and whipped cream.
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (3)
|$8.95
Topped with cinnamon-sugar and cream cheese icing.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00