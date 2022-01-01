Cobb salad in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about WynBurg Cafe
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Chopped Cobb salad
|$14.95
Char-broiled chicken breast over a bed of greens with tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and choice of dressing.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.