Cobb salad in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Cobb salad$14.95
Char-broiled chicken breast over a bed of greens with tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and choice of dressing.
More about WynBurg Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

