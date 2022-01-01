Country fried steaks in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Country Fried Steak
|$12.59
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Country Fried Steak & Gravy
|$12.99
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$14.95
Country fried steak topped with house-made sausage gravy and two eggs any style.
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant
1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights
|3 Eggs w/ Country Fried Steak
|$10.99
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
|Country Fried Steak Skillet
|$10.99
4 farm fresh eggs, country fried steak, bacon, grilled onions, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.