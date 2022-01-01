Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Fried Steak$12.59
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Golden Brunch image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Country Fried Steak & Gravy$12.99
More about Golden Brunch
Item pic

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$14.95
Country fried steak topped with house-made sausage gravy and two eggs any style.
More about WynBurg Cafe
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Eggs w/ Country Fried Steak$10.99
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
Country Fried Steak Skillet$10.99
4 farm fresh eggs, country fried steak, bacon, grilled onions, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

