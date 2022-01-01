Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Custard in
Arlington Heights
/
Arlington Heights
/
Custard
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve custard
SEAFOOD
altThai
40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights
Avg 4.8
(4310 reviews)
Taro Custard
$4.00
More about altThai
Sozai Banzai
1089 East Golf Road, Arlington Heights
No reviews yet
Custard Pudding
$3.00
More about Sozai Banzai
Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights
Julienne Salad
Chicken Tenders
Cobb Salad
Omelettes
Bacon Egg Sandwiches
Tacos
French Toast
Grits
More near Arlington Heights to explore
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Des Plaines
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Palatine
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Northbrook
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.4
(9 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wheeling
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston