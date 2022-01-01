Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Arlington Heights
/
Arlington Heights
/
Edamame
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve edamame
Sozai Banzai
1089 East Golf Road, Arlington Heights
No reviews yet
Edamame
$3.00
More about Sozai Banzai
Naomi Sushi
1309 E Rand Road, Arlington Height
No reviews yet
Edamame
$7.00
More about Naomi Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Egg Benedict
Julienne Salad
Ham Sandwiches
Calamari
Caesar Salad
Salmon Rolls
Turkey Clubs
More near Arlington Heights to explore
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(29 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Des Plaines
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Palatine
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.4
(10 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Wheeling
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1536 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(992 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston