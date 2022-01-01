Egg salad sandwiches in Arlington Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Melt$10.00
House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Egg Salad Melt$11.00
House-made egg salad with tomato, avocado and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.79
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

