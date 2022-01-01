Egg salad sandwiches in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Egg Salad Melt
|$10.00
House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Gluten-Free Egg Salad Melt
|$11.00
House-made egg salad with tomato, avocado and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.