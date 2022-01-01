Egg sandwiches in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Chipotle Egg Sandwich
|$12.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun finished with house-made chipotle ketchup aioli.
|Madison Egg Sandwich
|$11.99
Two scrambled eggs, thick cherrywood smoked bacon, grilled ham and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Bacon, egg, & cheese sandwich on English muffin
|$7.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant
1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights
|Patty & Egg Sandwich
|$6.49
Sausage patties, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
|Patty, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Sausage patties, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
|Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Hickory smoked bacon, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.