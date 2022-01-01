Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Arlington Heights

Go
Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Elote Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken, roasted corn and poblano elote blend, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli served on grilled ciabatta bread. Choice of side.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Chicken & Avocado Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights

Chilaquiles

Crepes

Paninis

Cappuccino

Tacos

French Fries

Chili

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Arlington Heights to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston