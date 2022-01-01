Grilled chicken in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Grilled Chicken Elote Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, roasted corn and poblano elote blend, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli served on grilled ciabatta bread. Choice of side.
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.