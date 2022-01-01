Lox in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve lox
Scratchboard Kitchen
5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights
|Lox on Toast
|$17.00
Crunchy toast griddled to perfection and layered with lemon and scallion cream cheese, lox, eggs mimosa, crispy capers, shaved red onion, pickled mustard seeds, and dill.
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Nova Lox Platter
|$16.99
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onions, tomato, cucumber slices, capers, and smoked salmon. No other side
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Lox on Bagel
|$9.99
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, tomato & cucumber, served on a toasted bagel.