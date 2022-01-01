Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve lox

Lox on Toast image

 

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox on Toast$17.00
Crunchy toast griddled to perfection and layered with lemon and scallion cream cheese, lox, eggs mimosa, crispy capers, shaved red onion, pickled mustard seeds, and dill.
More about Scratchboard Kitchen
Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nova Lox Platter$16.99
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onions, tomato, cucumber slices, capers, and smoked salmon. No other side
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Golden Brunch image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Lox on Bagel$9.99
Lox On Bagel$9.99
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, tomato & cucumber, served on a toasted bagel.
More about Golden Brunch
Item pic

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nova lox platter$13.95
Nova lox platter$15.75
More about WynBurg Cafe

