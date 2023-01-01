Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve maki

Main pic

 

Kaido Sushi - 45 W. Golf rd.

45 W. Golf rd., Arlington Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Maki$8.00
Salmon Maki, 8 pieces
Avocado Maki$6.00
More about Kaido Sushi - 45 W. Golf rd.
Main pic

 

Naomi Sushi

1309 E Rand Road, Arlington Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Maki$6.00
Avocado Maki$8.00
Spicy White Tuna Maki$8.00
More about Naomi Sushi

