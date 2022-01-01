Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Monte cristo sandwiches in Arlington Heights

Go
Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve monte cristo sandwiches

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Monte Cristo Sandwich$9.99
Ham, turkey & Swiss cheese, served on our brioche French Toast, served with a side of raspberry Collins, hash browns or fruit.
More about Golden Brunch
Item pic

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Monte Cristo Sandwich$13.25
Thin-sliced turkey, ham, and mozzarella cheese grilled between our delicious French toast. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.
Monte Cristo Sandwich$13.25
Thin-sliced turkey, ham, and mozzarella cheese grilled between our delicious French toast. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.
More about WynBurg Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights

Hot Chocolate

Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Turkey Clubs

Cinnamon Rolls

French Fries

Waffles

Calamari

Map

More near Arlington Heights to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston