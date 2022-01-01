Monte cristo sandwiches in Arlington Heights
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Monte Cristo Sandwich
|$9.99
Ham, turkey & Swiss cheese, served on our brioche French Toast, served with a side of raspberry Collins, hash browns or fruit.
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Monte Cristo Sandwich
|$13.25
Thin-sliced turkey, ham, and mozzarella cheese grilled between our delicious French toast. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.
