Nachos in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve nachos
More about Birds Nest - Arlington Heights
Birds Nest - Arlington Heights
11 W Davis St, Arlington Heights
|BALL PRK NACHOS
|$4.00
Housemade corn chips smothered in cheese and jalapenos
|NACHOS(CHKN CHILI)
|$12.00
Housemade corn chips smothered with chicken chili, melted cheeses, and lettuce. Seved with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
|PULLED PORK NACHOS
|$14.00
Housemade corn chips smothered with pulled pork, metled cheeses, and lettuce. Served with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.