Pancakes in Arlington Heights

Go
Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve pancakes

Honey Jam Pancakes image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Jam Pancakes$8.99
Five pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.55
More about WynBurg Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Buttermilk Pancakes image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancakes$6.99
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights

Crepes

Chicken Sandwiches

Belgian Waffles

Omelettes

French Toast

Waffles

Map

More near Arlington Heights to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston