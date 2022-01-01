Pancakes in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Honey Jam Pancakes
|$8.99
Five pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
More about WynBurg Cafe
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$6.55
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Harbor Signature Pancakes
|$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes
|$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.