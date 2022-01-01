Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Arlington Heights

Go
Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Sozai Banzai

1089 East Golf Road, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Custard Pudding$3.00
More about Sozai Banzai
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tropical Chia Pudding$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature berry jam, fresh kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, and gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a slice of Sun Toast (wheat toast drizzled with local honey and sunflower butter).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights

Waffles

Avocado Toast

Cheeseburgers

Omelettes

Huevos Rancheros

Grits

Cheese Pizza

Patty Melts

Map

More near Arlington Heights to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston