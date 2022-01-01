Salmon in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD
altThai
40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights
|Crispy Salmon Rolls (4)
|$6.50
salmon, basil leaves with spicy mayo sauce.
|Crispy Basil Salmon
|$19.00
basil leaves, jalapenos, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peapods, peas, carrots.
|Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki Sauce
|$19.00
served with grilled asparagus and fresh spring mixes.
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.99
Toasted English muffin, smoked salmon, tomato and two poached eggs. Topped with hollandaise, a sprinkle of paprika and green onions.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Salmon Benedict
|$13.99
Poached eggs, smoked salmon & avocado, served on a toasted English muffin and topped with our spicy shirancha hollandaise.