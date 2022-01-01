Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Arlington Heights

Go
Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SEAFOOD

altThai

40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.8 (4310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Salmon Rolls (4)$6.50
salmon, basil leaves with spicy mayo sauce.
Crispy Basil Salmon$19.00
basil leaves, jalapenos, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peapods, peas, carrots.
Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki Sauce$19.00
served with grilled asparagus and fresh spring mixes.
More about altThai
Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.99
Toasted English muffin, smoked salmon, tomato and two poached eggs. Topped with hollandaise, a sprinkle of paprika and green onions.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Golden Brunch image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Benedict$13.99
Salmon Benedict$13.49
Poached eggs, smoked salmon & avocado, served on a toasted English muffin and topped with our spicy shirancha hollandaise.
More about Golden Brunch
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights

Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

French Toast

Cinnamon Rolls

Cobb Salad

Hash Browns

Pies

Omelettes

Map

More near Arlington Heights to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston