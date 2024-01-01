Tarts in Arlington Heights

IPA - New England / Hazy, 6.8%

// A tart variation of our flagship New England IPA, M-43, Tart Strawberry M-43 has the same taste and haziness you know and love with subtle additions of strawberry aroma, flavor, and tartness to accentuate that addition. With its combination of Calypso, Simcoe, Citra, and Amarillo hops. Citrus and tropical notes of Pineapple, Mango, and Grapefruit come through in the huge, yet surprisingly delicate aroma.

The flavor backs these aromas with a soft, pillowy mouthfeel. Hop bitterness is not particularly intense, which leads to a very drinkable, New England IPA even non-IPA fans love. The Haze is not from yeast, but rather from an interplay of lipids from the malted oat and oils and acids which naturally occur in the hand-selected dry hops.

