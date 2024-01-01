Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Berry Pop Tart$6.00
House-made Poptart with berry jam and a Belgian chocolate icing
More about Scratchboard Kitchen
Item pic

 

Beer on the Wall

2 N Dunton Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Old Nation - M-43 Tart Strawberry$3.49
IPA - New England / Hazy, 6.8%
// A tart variation of our flagship New England IPA, M-43, Tart Strawberry M-43 has the same taste and haziness you know and love with subtle additions of strawberry aroma, flavor, and tartness to accentuate that addition. With its combination of Calypso, Simcoe, Citra, and Amarillo hops. Citrus and tropical notes of Pineapple, Mango, and Grapefruit come through in the huge, yet surprisingly delicate aroma.
The flavor backs these aromas with a soft, pillowy mouthfeel. Hop bitterness is not particularly intense, which leads to a very drinkable, New England IPA even non-IPA fans love. The Haze is not from yeast, but rather from an interplay of lipids from the malted oat and oils and acids which naturally occur in the hand-selected dry hops.
More about Beer on the Wall

