Arlington restaurants you'll love

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Arlington

Arlington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Arlington restaurants

Town Tavern image

 

Town Tavern

201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crunchy deep-fried chicken on butter griddled brioche with chopped scallion, diced tomato, shredded iceberg and a smokey bacon mornay. House frites
Wings$13.00
"Zeus", BBQ honey hot or just plain hot. Pickled carrots and celery. Ranch or blue.
Fish & Chips - Dinner$21.00
Lightly battered fried haddock with slaw, tartar sauce and lemon. House frites
More about Town Tavern
Breadboard Bakery image

 

Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Croissant$3.80
Classic butter croissant with a bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
[regular price $4.00]
Chocolate Croissant ^$4.50
Classic chocolate croissant with Valrhona chocolate batons. A bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
Egg Tart$3.00
Silky egg custard baked in a flaky pastry. Traditional item at Chinese bakeries and at dim sum. N.B.: eight fit in a small box perfectly.
More about Breadboard Bakery
La Victoria Taqueria image

 

La Victoria Taqueria

12 Medford St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese.
Taco$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
Burrito$8.50
12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.
More about La Victoria Taqueria
barismo image

 

barismo

171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 3.5 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clockwork$15.00
Maple syrup, jasmine, cocoa, citrus
Clockwork is one of our longest running and most popular espresso projects. The goal is to continually select coffees to complete a balanced, cost competitive espresso that tastes great and is easy to work with. While the name is constant, the components change seasonally.
70% La Revuelta, Guatemala
30% Gelena, Ethiopia
Woodneck$4.00
6oz cup
Cappuccino$3.75
More about barismo
Common Ground Arlington image

 

Common Ground Arlington

319 Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, house made caesar dressing + parmesan
cheese
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$16.95
Our housemade four cheese sauce, mixed with shell pasta and topped with breaded buffalo chicken + oven baked, topped with crumbled bleu cheese
Char Grilled Hamburger$14.00
7oz housemade burger served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato + pickles
More about Common Ground Arlington
Ginger Exchange / MasterPies image

 

Ginger Exchange / MasterPies

1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Noodle Dishes | Pad Thai$13.95
Pad Thai noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, egg and basil. Comes with choice of protein.
Mama's Homemade Dumplings$8.95
Our signature handmade dumplings. Pork or Vegetarian.
Soup Bowls | Exchange Noodle Soup$13.95
Warm-up with a bowl of noodle soup. Choice of broth, protein, and noodles.
More about Ginger Exchange / MasterPies
Quebrada Baking Co. image

 

Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Sugared Shortbread$1.87
Choice of: Trees, Stars, Santa Hats, Frosty Faces, Mittens, Bells, Snowflakes
Petite Parmesan Scallion Scone$2.10
A favorite Savory Option
Petite Blueberry Scone$2.10
More about Quebrada Baking Co.
Kickstand Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kickstand Cafe

594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Cheese$4.75
Egg frittata, baked in a muffin tin, with melted cheddar and a slice of our herb-roasted tomatoes; served on sesame seeded Iggy's brioche (a perfect fit) or choose a bagel
Brewed Coffee
Organic and Fair Trade from Equal Exchange. Our house coffee is Love Buzz, a dark, smooth, rich blend.
Decaf is Peruvian.
Deluxe Egg sandwich$5.25
Egg frittata, with spinach, mushroom and caramelized onion baked in a muffin tin, topped with melted cheddar and served with a slice of our herb-roasted tomato on sesame-seeded Iggy's brioche; or choose a bagel
More about Kickstand Cafe
Arlington Bakery image

 

Arlington Bakery

187 Mass Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Galaktoboureko$4.00
Italian Cookies/Champagne Cookies$0.85
Almond Macaroons$1.50
More about Arlington Bakery
Tryst NE image

PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tryst NE

689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad$16.00
warm goat cheese croquettes, red grapefruit, pumpkin seed brittle
Bell & Evan's Chicken Saltimbocca$23.00
Roman style gnocchi, crispy prosciutto & sage gravy
Faroe Island Salmon$28.00
crispy rice cake, stir fry veggies & sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about Tryst NE
Twyrl Pasta Bistro image

 

Twyrl Pasta Bistro

315 Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shells$8.50
Small shell-shaped pasta made fresh daily with only 100% durum wheat flour and water
Twyrl Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, beets, celery, dried cranberries, chickpeas and candied pecans with creamy balsamic dressing.
Diavolo$18.00
Ground turkey with a kick! Very spicy pink sauce served over shells
More about Twyrl Pasta Bistro
Thai Moon image

 

Thai Moon

663 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Rolls$6.50
Fresh vegetable in rice sheet, served with
peanut sweet and sour sauce. Choice: shrimp, vegetable or tofu
Siam Rolls$6.00
Crispy spring rolls with chicken and
vegetable fillings, served with sweet and
sour sauce
Vegetable Rolls$6.00
Crispy spring rolls with vegetable fillings,
served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Thai Moon
PUNJAB image

 

PUNJAB

485 Mass ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegetable Samosas$7.00
All time favorites of Punjab. Deep fried light spicy turnovers stuffed with potatoes and green peas. Served with homemade chutneys.
TIKKA MASALA
Your choice of protein in a delicately spiced tomato-cream sauce.
Served with Basmati Rice
SAAG
Your choice of protein sauteed with chopped spinach in a well-spiced cream sauce
Served with Basmati Rice
More about PUNJAB
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner image

 

The Arlington Restaurant and Diner

134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon$3.99
A side of bacon hot off the grill!
Belgium Waffle$7.99
Large Belgium waffle served plain. Add toppings to increase delicousness!
Home Fries$3.99
Enjoy a heaping load of our famouse homefries!
More about The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
The Scoop N Scootery Arlington image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Scoop N Scootery Arlington

112 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1607 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CUSTOM SHAKE$9.29
Design your milkshake from the ground up. Choose your flavors, mixins and a garnish if you want to mix toppings as you go. Enjoy!
PEANUT BUTTER MUDSLIDE$9.89
Peanut butter oreo and peanut butter cup ice cream topped with chocolate fudge, crushed oreos and peanut butter sauce
*NEW* A LA MODE$9.99
Vanilla ice cream topped with freshly baked apple pie with extra thick crust, topped with a drizzle of caramel and homemade whipped cream
More about The Scoop N Scootery Arlington
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana

473 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (3036 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Acitron Margarita$9.00
Made with 100% agave tequila, mixed with a trio of orange liqueurs and freshly squeezed citrus juices. Shake this bottle well, pour it over a glass of ice and enjoy the delicious drink
Quesadillas$9.95
Flour tortillas grilled with your choice of filling and cheese. Served with salsa verde on the side. (Not gluten free)
Guacamole Acitrón$10.95
Made fresh to order for two. Just tell us how spicy you want it. Served with house-made yellow corn chips.
More about Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
Za Arlington image

 

Za Arlington

138 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.75
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish White Anchovies, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onion, Garlicky Coutons, Lemon-Caesar Dressing (Contains Anchovy Paste)
Beet Salad$11.25
Beet, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Parsley, Toasted Hazelnuts, Goat Cheese with Microgrrens and Citrus Vinaigrette
Cheese Pizza$10.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Pizza
10" Pan Pizza with Your Choice of Toppings
More about Za Arlington
Menotomy Grill & Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Menotomy Grill & Tavern

25 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1843 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STEAK TIPS$27.00
herbed parmesan fries, chimichurri sauce
MARGHERITA$11.00
fresh mozzarella, basil, oven-roasted tomatoes
SALMON BURGER$16.00
miso, sesame, ginger, cabbage, avocado, brioche bun
More about Menotomy Grill & Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Brickstone Cafe

309 BROADWAY, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brickstone Cafe
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Arlington Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Arlington

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston