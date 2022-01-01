Arlington restaurants you'll love
Town Tavern
201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crunchy deep-fried chicken on butter griddled brioche with chopped scallion, diced tomato, shredded iceberg and a smokey bacon mornay. House frites
|Wings
|$13.00
"Zeus", BBQ honey hot or just plain hot. Pickled carrots and celery. Ranch or blue.
|Fish & Chips - Dinner
|$21.00
Lightly battered fried haddock with slaw, tartar sauce and lemon. House frites
Breadboard Bakery
203 A Broadway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Plain Croissant
|$3.80
Classic butter croissant with a bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
[regular price $4.00]
|Chocolate Croissant ^
|$4.50
Classic chocolate croissant with Valrhona chocolate batons. A bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
|Egg Tart
|$3.00
Silky egg custard baked in a flaky pastry. Traditional item at Chinese bakeries and at dim sum. N.B.: eight fit in a small box perfectly.
La Victoria Taqueria
12 Medford St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese.
|Taco
|$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
|Burrito
|$8.50
12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.
barismo
171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Clockwork
|$15.00
Maple syrup, jasmine, cocoa, citrus
Clockwork is one of our longest running and most popular espresso projects. The goal is to continually select coffees to complete a balanced, cost competitive espresso that tastes great and is easy to work with. While the name is constant, the components change seasonally.
70% La Revuelta, Guatemala
30% Gelena, Ethiopia
|Woodneck
|$4.00
6oz cup
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Common Ground Arlington
319 Broadway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, house made caesar dressing + parmesan
cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$16.95
Our housemade four cheese sauce, mixed with shell pasta and topped with breaded buffalo chicken + oven baked, topped with crumbled bleu cheese
|Char Grilled Hamburger
|$14.00
7oz housemade burger served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato + pickles
Ginger Exchange / MasterPies
1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Noodle Dishes | Pad Thai
|$13.95
Pad Thai noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, egg and basil. Comes with choice of protein.
|Mama's Homemade Dumplings
|$8.95
Our signature handmade dumplings. Pork or Vegetarian.
|Soup Bowls | Exchange Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Warm-up with a bowl of noodle soup. Choice of broth, protein, and noodles.
Quebrada Baking Co.
208 Mass Ave., Arlington
|Popular items
|Holiday Sugared Shortbread
|$1.87
Choice of: Trees, Stars, Santa Hats, Frosty Faces, Mittens, Bells, Snowflakes
|Petite Parmesan Scallion Scone
|$2.10
A favorite Savory Option
|Petite Blueberry Scone
|$2.10
SANDWICHES
Kickstand Cafe
594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese
|$4.75
Egg frittata, baked in a muffin tin, with melted cheddar and a slice of our herb-roasted tomatoes; served on sesame seeded Iggy's brioche (a perfect fit) or choose a bagel
|Brewed Coffee
Organic and Fair Trade from Equal Exchange. Our house coffee is Love Buzz, a dark, smooth, rich blend.
Decaf is Peruvian.
|Deluxe Egg sandwich
|$5.25
Egg frittata, with spinach, mushroom and caramelized onion baked in a muffin tin, topped with melted cheddar and served with a slice of our herb-roasted tomato on sesame-seeded Iggy's brioche; or choose a bagel
Arlington Bakery
187 Mass Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Galaktoboureko
|$4.00
|Italian Cookies/Champagne Cookies
|$0.85
|Almond Macaroons
|$1.50
PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Tryst NE
689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$16.00
warm goat cheese croquettes, red grapefruit, pumpkin seed brittle
|Bell & Evan's Chicken Saltimbocca
|$23.00
Roman style gnocchi, crispy prosciutto & sage gravy
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$28.00
crispy rice cake, stir fry veggies & sesame ginger vinaigrette
Twyrl Pasta Bistro
315 Broadway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Shells
|$8.50
Small shell-shaped pasta made fresh daily with only 100% durum wheat flour and water
|Twyrl Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, beets, celery, dried cranberries, chickpeas and candied pecans with creamy balsamic dressing.
|Diavolo
|$18.00
Ground turkey with a kick! Very spicy pink sauce served over shells
Thai Moon
663 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Fresh Rolls
|$6.50
Fresh vegetable in rice sheet, served with
peanut sweet and sour sauce. Choice: shrimp, vegetable or tofu
|Siam Rolls
|$6.00
Crispy spring rolls with chicken and
vegetable fillings, served with sweet and
sour sauce
|Vegetable Rolls
|$6.00
Crispy spring rolls with vegetable fillings,
served with sweet and sour sauce
PUNJAB
485 Mass ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosas
|$7.00
All time favorites of Punjab. Deep fried light spicy turnovers stuffed with potatoes and green peas. Served with homemade chutneys.
|TIKKA MASALA
Your choice of protein in a delicately spiced tomato-cream sauce.
Served with Basmati Rice
|SAAG
Your choice of protein sauteed with chopped spinach in a well-spiced cream sauce
Served with Basmati Rice
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$3.99
A side of bacon hot off the grill!
|Belgium Waffle
|$7.99
Large Belgium waffle served plain. Add toppings to increase delicousness!
|Home Fries
|$3.99
Enjoy a heaping load of our famouse homefries!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Scoop N Scootery Arlington
112 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|CUSTOM SHAKE
|$9.29
Design your milkshake from the ground up. Choose your flavors, mixins and a garnish if you want to mix toppings as you go. Enjoy!
|PEANUT BUTTER MUDSLIDE
|$9.89
Peanut butter oreo and peanut butter cup ice cream topped with chocolate fudge, crushed oreos and peanut butter sauce
|*NEW* A LA MODE
|$9.99
Vanilla ice cream topped with freshly baked apple pie with extra thick crust, topped with a drizzle of caramel and homemade whipped cream
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
473 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Acitron Margarita
|$9.00
Made with 100% agave tequila, mixed with a trio of orange liqueurs and freshly squeezed citrus juices. Shake this bottle well, pour it over a glass of ice and enjoy the delicious drink
|Quesadillas
|$9.95
Flour tortillas grilled with your choice of filling and cheese. Served with salsa verde on the side. (Not gluten free)
|Guacamole Acitrón
|$10.95
Made fresh to order for two. Just tell us how spicy you want it. Served with house-made yellow corn chips.
Za Arlington
138 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.75
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish White Anchovies, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onion, Garlicky Coutons, Lemon-Caesar Dressing (Contains Anchovy Paste)
|Beet Salad
|$11.25
Beet, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Parsley, Toasted Hazelnuts, Goat Cheese with Microgrrens and Citrus Vinaigrette
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Pizza
10" Pan Pizza with Your Choice of Toppings
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Menotomy Grill & Tavern
25 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|STEAK TIPS
|$27.00
herbed parmesan fries, chimichurri sauce
|MARGHERITA
|$11.00
fresh mozzarella, basil, oven-roasted tomatoes
|SALMON BURGER
|$16.00
miso, sesame, ginger, cabbage, avocado, brioche bun
Brickstone Cafe
309 BROADWAY, Arlington