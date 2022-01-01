Arlington Center restaurants you'll love

Arlington Center restaurants
Toast

Arlington Center's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Indian
Must-try Arlington Center restaurants

La Victoria Taqueria image

 

La Victoria Taqueria

12 Medford St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese.
Taco$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
Burrito$8.50
12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.
More about La Victoria Taqueria
Common Ground Arlington image

 

Common Ground Arlington

319 Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, house made caesar dressing + parmesan
cheese
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$16.95
Our housemade four cheese sauce, mixed with shell pasta and topped with breaded buffalo chicken + oven baked, topped with crumbled bleu cheese
Char Grilled Hamburger$14.00
7oz housemade burger served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato + pickles
More about Common Ground Arlington
Kickstand Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kickstand Cafe

594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Cheese$4.75
Egg frittata, baked in a muffin tin, with melted cheddar and a slice of our herb-roasted tomatoes; served on sesame seeded Iggy's brioche (a perfect fit) or choose a bagel
Brewed Coffee
Organic and Fair Trade from Equal Exchange. Our house coffee is Love Buzz, a dark, smooth, rich blend.
Decaf is Peruvian.
Deluxe Egg sandwich$5.25
Egg frittata, with spinach, mushroom and caramelized onion baked in a muffin tin, topped with melted cheddar and served with a slice of our herb-roasted tomato on sesame-seeded Iggy's brioche; or choose a bagel
More about Kickstand Cafe
Tryst NE image

PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tryst NE

689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad$16.00
warm goat cheese croquettes, red grapefruit, pumpkin seed brittle
Bell & Evan's Chicken Saltimbocca$23.00
Roman style gnocchi, crispy prosciutto & sage gravy
Faroe Island Salmon$28.00
crispy rice cake, stir fry veggies & sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about Tryst NE
Twyrl Pasta Bistro image

 

Twyrl Pasta Bistro

315 Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shells$8.50
Small shell-shaped pasta made fresh daily with only 100% durum wheat flour and water
Twyrl Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, beets, celery, dried cranberries, chickpeas and candied pecans with creamy balsamic dressing.
Diavolo$18.00
Ground turkey with a kick! Very spicy pink sauce served over shells
More about Twyrl Pasta Bistro
Thai Moon image

 

Thai Moon

663 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Rolls$6.50
Fresh vegetable in rice sheet, served with
peanut sweet and sour sauce. Choice: shrimp, vegetable or tofu
Siam Rolls$6.00
Crispy spring rolls with chicken and
vegetable fillings, served with sweet and
sour sauce
Vegetable Rolls$6.00
Crispy spring rolls with vegetable fillings,
served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Thai Moon
PUNJAB image

 

PUNJAB

485 Mass ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KORMA
Your choice of protein in a mildly spiced cream sauce with nuts and raisins
Served with Basmati Rice
Vegetable Pakoras$7.00
Cut vegetable fritters deep fried in chickpea batter. Served with homemade chutneys.
TIKKA MASALA
Your choice of protein in a delicately spiced tomato-cream sauce.
Served with Basmati Rice
More about PUNJAB
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana

473 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (3036 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Acitron Margarita$9.00
Made with 100% agave tequila, mixed with a trio of orange liqueurs and freshly squeezed citrus juices. Shake this bottle well, pour it over a glass of ice and enjoy the delicious drink
Quesadillas$9.95
Flour tortillas grilled with your choice of filling and cheese. Served with salsa verde on the side. (Not gluten free)
Guacamole Acitrón$10.95
Made fresh to order for two. Just tell us how spicy you want it. Served with house-made yellow corn chips.
More about Acitrón Cocina Mexicana

