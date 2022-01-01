Arlington Center restaurants you'll love
Arlington Center's top cuisines
Must-try Arlington Center restaurants
More about La Victoria Taqueria
La Victoria Taqueria
12 Medford St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese.
|Taco
|$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
|Burrito
|$8.50
12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.
More about Common Ground Arlington
Common Ground Arlington
319 Broadway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, house made caesar dressing + parmesan
cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$16.95
Our housemade four cheese sauce, mixed with shell pasta and topped with breaded buffalo chicken + oven baked, topped with crumbled bleu cheese
|Char Grilled Hamburger
|$14.00
7oz housemade burger served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato + pickles
More about Kickstand Cafe
SANDWICHES
Kickstand Cafe
594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese
|$4.75
Egg frittata, baked in a muffin tin, with melted cheddar and a slice of our herb-roasted tomatoes; served on sesame seeded Iggy's brioche (a perfect fit) or choose a bagel
|Brewed Coffee
Organic and Fair Trade from Equal Exchange. Our house coffee is Love Buzz, a dark, smooth, rich blend.
Decaf is Peruvian.
|Deluxe Egg sandwich
|$5.25
Egg frittata, with spinach, mushroom and caramelized onion baked in a muffin tin, topped with melted cheddar and served with a slice of our herb-roasted tomato on sesame-seeded Iggy's brioche; or choose a bagel
More about Tryst NE
PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Tryst NE
689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$16.00
warm goat cheese croquettes, red grapefruit, pumpkin seed brittle
|Bell & Evan's Chicken Saltimbocca
|$23.00
Roman style gnocchi, crispy prosciutto & sage gravy
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$28.00
crispy rice cake, stir fry veggies & sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about Twyrl Pasta Bistro
Twyrl Pasta Bistro
315 Broadway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Shells
|$8.50
Small shell-shaped pasta made fresh daily with only 100% durum wheat flour and water
|Twyrl Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, beets, celery, dried cranberries, chickpeas and candied pecans with creamy balsamic dressing.
|Diavolo
|$18.00
Ground turkey with a kick! Very spicy pink sauce served over shells
More about Thai Moon
Thai Moon
663 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Fresh Rolls
|$6.50
Fresh vegetable in rice sheet, served with
peanut sweet and sour sauce. Choice: shrimp, vegetable or tofu
|Siam Rolls
|$6.00
Crispy spring rolls with chicken and
vegetable fillings, served with sweet and
sour sauce
|Vegetable Rolls
|$6.00
Crispy spring rolls with vegetable fillings,
served with sweet and sour sauce
More about PUNJAB
PUNJAB
485 Mass ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|KORMA
Your choice of protein in a mildly spiced cream sauce with nuts and raisins
Served with Basmati Rice
|Vegetable Pakoras
|$7.00
Cut vegetable fritters deep fried in chickpea batter. Served with homemade chutneys.
|TIKKA MASALA
Your choice of protein in a delicately spiced tomato-cream sauce.
Served with Basmati Rice
More about Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
473 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Acitron Margarita
|$9.00
Made with 100% agave tequila, mixed with a trio of orange liqueurs and freshly squeezed citrus juices. Shake this bottle well, pour it over a glass of ice and enjoy the delicious drink
|Quesadillas
|$9.95
Flour tortillas grilled with your choice of filling and cheese. Served with salsa verde on the side. (Not gluten free)
|Guacamole Acitrón
|$10.95
Made fresh to order for two. Just tell us how spicy you want it. Served with house-made yellow corn chips.