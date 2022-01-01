Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Arlington Center

Arlington Center restaurants
Arlington Center restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Victoria Taqueria

12 Medford St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Verdes (2 per order)$10.50
2 Enchiladas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream.
Enchiladas Rojas (2 per order)$10.50
2 Enchiladas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream.
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana

473 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (3036 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas
Three soft corn tortilla stuffed with the following choices. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of salsa Roja or salsa Verde.
Enchiladas de Suiza$21.00
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or vegetable. Topped with melted cheese and a creamy Suiza sauce
