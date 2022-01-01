Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve cake

Town Tavern

201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breadboard Bakery - Carrot Cake$8.00
Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wacky Cake Slice ^$3.00
Made with oil instead of eggs & butter (frosting does have butter). So wacky. Decorated with rainbow sprinkles. Best moist chocolate cake that you won't be able to share. High cake to frosting ratio.
Date Jam Coffee Cake ,$25.00
Tender coffee cake with a ripple of date jam and big chunks of crumb. Made with locally milled pastry flour from Ground Up Grain. Serves 8-12.
Carrot Cake Slice ^$5.50
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts nor raisins.
Quebrada Baking Co

281 Orchard Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two-Tone Layer Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** One layer of yellow cake between two layers of chocolate cake, frosted with vanilla buttercream & filled with raspberry preserves and buttercream. Decorated with white and dark chocolate sticks and curls.
Chocolate Cream Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake with whipped cream frosting and pastry cream filling. Decorated with Hershey kisses.
Classic Yellow Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and raspberry preserves and buttercream fillings. Decorated with elegant pink and white chocolate squares.
barismo

171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 3.5 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Organic Strawberry Vegan Cake$3.25
Organic Blueberry Lemon Vegan Cake$3.25
Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting. Decorated with primary colored sprinkles and Candy.
9" Blueberry Walnut Coffee Cake$23.00
Classic Chocolate Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.
PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tryst NE

689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake$10.00
vanilla cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Scoop N Scootery Arlington

112 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1607 reviews)
Takeout
CAKE CINNER$9.79
Cake batter ice cream with a red velvet core, topped with white chocolate chips and homemade cinnamon whipped cream
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Menotomy Grill & Tavern

25 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1843 reviews)
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$8.00
CRAB CAKE$16.00
COD CAKES$20.00
Boston baked beans w/bacon, coleslaw, tartar sauce
