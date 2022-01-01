Cake in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve cake
Town Tavern
201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Breadboard Bakery - Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Breadboard Bakery
203 A Broadway, Arlington
|Wacky Cake Slice ^
|$3.00
Made with oil instead of eggs & butter (frosting does have butter). So wacky. Decorated with rainbow sprinkles. Best moist chocolate cake that you won't be able to share. High cake to frosting ratio.
|Date Jam Coffee Cake ,
|$25.00
Tender coffee cake with a ripple of date jam and big chunks of crumb. Made with locally milled pastry flour from Ground Up Grain. Serves 8-12.
|Carrot Cake Slice ^
|$5.50
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts nor raisins.
Quebrada Baking Co
281 Orchard Street, Watertown
|Two-Tone Layer Cake
|$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** One layer of yellow cake between two layers of chocolate cake, frosted with vanilla buttercream & filled with raspberry preserves and buttercream. Decorated with white and dark chocolate sticks and curls.
|Chocolate Cream Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake with whipped cream frosting and pastry cream filling. Decorated with Hershey kisses.
|Classic Yellow Cake
|$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and raspberry preserves and buttercream fillings. Decorated with elegant pink and white chocolate squares.
barismo
171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Organic Strawberry Vegan Cake
|$3.25
|Organic Blueberry Lemon Vegan Cake
|$3.25
Quebrada Baking Co.
208 Mass Ave., Arlington
|Double Chocolate Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting. Decorated with primary colored sprinkles and Candy.
|9" Blueberry Walnut Coffee Cake
|$23.00
|Classic Chocolate Cake
|$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.
PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Tryst NE
689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$10.00
vanilla cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Scoop N Scootery Arlington
112 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|CAKE CINNER
|$9.79
Cake batter ice cream with a red velvet core, topped with white chocolate chips and homemade cinnamon whipped cream