Carrot cake in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Town Tavern

201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breadboard Bakery - Carrot Cake$8.00
More about Town Tavern
Item pic

 

Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice ^$5.50
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts nor raisins.
9" Carrot Cake ,$65.00
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts or raisins. 9" cake.
6" Carrot Cake$40.00
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts or raisins. 6" cake.
More about Breadboard Bakery
Main pic

 

Quebrada Baking Co

281 Orchard Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents.
More about Quebrada Baking Co
Quebrada Baking Co. image

 

Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
6" Carrot Cake$32.00
Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents
Carrot Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents.
More about Quebrada Baking Co.
Menotomy Grill & Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Menotomy Grill & Tavern

25 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1843 reviews)
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$8.00
More about Menotomy Grill & Tavern

