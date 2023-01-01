Chocolate cake in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Quebrada Baking Co - Watertown
Quebrada Baking Co - Watertown
281 Orchard Street, Watertown
|Chocolate Cream Cake
|$0.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Traditional chocolate cake with whipped cream frosting and chocolate pastry cream filling. Decorated with Hershey kisses.
|Double Chocolate Cake
|$0.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Chocolate cake frosted and filled with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with bright colored sprinkles and candies.
|Chocolate Coconut Cake
|$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Traditional chocolate cake frosted and filled with cream cheese frosting and coconut shavings.
More about Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington
Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington
208 Mass Ave., Arlington
|Double Chocolate Cake
|$0.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with rich chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with primary colored sprinkles and candy.
|Chocolate Mocha Cake
|$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with mocha buttercream frosting and both chocolate ganache and mocha buttercream fillings. Finished with chocolate mocha bean accents.
|Classic Chocolate Cake
|$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.