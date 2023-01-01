Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Quebrada Baking Co - Watertown

281 Orchard Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cream Cake$0.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Traditional chocolate cake with whipped cream frosting and chocolate pastry cream filling. Decorated with Hershey kisses.
Double Chocolate Cake$0.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Chocolate cake frosted and filled with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with bright colored sprinkles and candies.
Chocolate Coconut Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Traditional chocolate cake frosted and filled with cream cheese frosting and coconut shavings.
More about Quebrada Baking Co - Watertown
Item pic

 

Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cake$0.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with rich chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with primary colored sprinkles and candy.
Chocolate Mocha Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with mocha buttercream frosting and both chocolate ganache and mocha buttercream fillings. Finished with chocolate mocha bean accents.
Classic Chocolate Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.
More about Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington
Consumer pic

 

Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway

319 Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Coconut (Cake)$3.00
Chocolate Honey Dipped (Cake)$3.00
More about Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway

