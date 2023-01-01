Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Ginger Exchange / MasterPies

1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Dishes | Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Egg fried rice with scallions, bean sprouts, and carrots; topped with crispy panko-breaded chicken and a fried egg.
More about Ginger Exchange / MasterPies
Consumer pic

 

Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway

319 Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Club$11.99
Crispy chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread
More about Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
Tryst NE image

PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tryst Restaurant

689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
special sauce (similar to Thousand Island), bacon, cheddar & shredded iceberg
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
special sauce, bacon, cheddar & shredded iceberg
More about Tryst Restaurant

