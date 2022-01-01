Curry in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve curry
Town Tavern - 201 Massachusetts Avenue
201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Bowl Chicken Curry
|$9.00
Oven-roasted boneless chicken thigh and veggies with coconut milk and cilantro
|Cup Chicken Curry
|$7.00
Breadboard Bakery
203 A Broadway, Arlington
|Chickpea Curry Hand Pie
|$4.28
Coconut milk-based chickpea and green pea curry. Encased in our flaky wheat crust. Mildly spicy!
[regular price $4.50]
Ginger Exchange / MasterPies
1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Rice Dishes | Thai Red Curry
|$14.95
Mixed vegetables simmered in Thai red curry spices, coconut milk and Thai basil. Comes with choice of protein.
|Gluten Free Thai Red Curry
|$15.95
