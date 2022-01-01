Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve curry

Town Tavern - 201 Massachusetts Avenue

201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

Bowl Chicken Curry$9.00
Oven-roasted boneless chicken thigh and veggies with coconut milk and cilantro
Cup Chicken Curry$7.00
Oven-roasted boneless chicken thigh and veggies with coconut milk and cilantro
Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

Chickpea Curry Hand Pie$4.28
Coconut milk-based chickpea and green pea curry. Encased in our flaky wheat crust. Mildly spicy!
[regular price $4.50]
Ginger Exchange / MasterPies

1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Rice Dishes | Thai Red Curry$14.95
Mixed vegetables simmered in Thai red curry spices, coconut milk and Thai basil. Comes with choice of protein.
Gluten Free Thai Red Curry$15.95
Mixed vegetables simmered in Thai red curry spices, coconut milk and Thai basil. Comes with choice of protein.
Punjab Indian Restaurant

485 Mass ave, Arlington

CURRY$0.00
Your choice of protein in a gravy sauce seasoned with chef’s special blend of spices
