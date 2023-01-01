Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

SANDWICHES

Kickstand Cafe

594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Egg sandwich$5.25
Egg frittata, with spinach, mushroom and caramelized onion baked in a muffin tin, topped with melted cheddar and served with a slice of our herb-roasted tomato on sesame-seeded Iggy's brioche; or choose a bagel
More about Kickstand Cafe
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway

319 Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.49
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
More about Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner image

 

The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue

134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Over hard egg, ham, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
Egg Sandwich$4.50
Over hard egg on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Over hard egg, sausage, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
More about The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue

