Egg sandwiches in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Kickstand Cafe
594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Deluxe Egg sandwich
|$5.25
Egg frittata, with spinach, mushroom and caramelized onion baked in a muffin tin, topped with melted cheddar and served with a slice of our herb-roasted tomato on sesame-seeded Iggy's brioche; or choose a bagel
Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
319 Broadway, Arlington
|Gluten-Free Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.49
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Over hard egg, ham, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.50
Over hard egg on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
|Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Over hard egg, sausage, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!