Fried rice in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Ginger Exchange Express - Arlington
Ginger Exchange Express - Arlington
1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Rice Dishes | Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.95
Egg fried rice with scallions, bean sprouts, and carrots; topped with crispy panko-breaded chicken and a fried egg.
|Rice Dishes | House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, sprouts, egg and scallions.
|Rice Dishes | Broccoli Stir Fry
|$14.50
Broccoli, red peppers, and garlic.
More about Thai Moon
Thai Moon
315 Broadway, Arlington
|Tofu Mango Fried Rice
|$13.00
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$13.00
|Chicken Basil Fried Rice**
|$12.75
Stir-fried with chopped chicken (white meat) minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots, and onions.
More about Thai Sticky Rice - 1377 Massachusetts Avenue
Thai Sticky Rice - 1377 Massachusetts Avenue
1377 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Basil Fried Rice DN **
|$14.00
Stir-fried chopped chicken with minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots and onions
|Siam Fried Rice DN
|$14.00
Stir-fried chicken and shrimp, broccoli, onions, tomatoes and egg
|Vegetable Fried Rice DN
|$14.00
Stir-fried rice with mixed vegetables and egg