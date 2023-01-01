Mac and cheese in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Town Tavern - 201 Massachusetts Avenue
201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
319 Broadway, Arlington
|Vegan Mac and Cheese
|$11.99
Sweet potato based cheese sauce.
|Vegan Buffalo Chickn' Mac and Cheese
|$14.99
Sweet potatocheese sauce topped with our tofu based chickn'.
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Pasta tossed in our creamy homemade four cheese sauce.