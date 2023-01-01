Noodle soup in Arlington
Ginger Exchange Express - Arlington
1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Vegetarian Exchange Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Flavorful vegetable broth with fresh Pho or Ramen noodles, topped with veggies & tofu.
|Soup Bowls | Exchange Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Warm-up with a bowl of noodle soup. Choice of broth, protein, and noodles.
|Soup Bowls | Udon Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Traditional Japanese udon noodle soup with bok choy, fish cake, fried tofu and tempura flakes. Served with a side of shrimp tempura.
Thai Sticky Rice - 1377 Massachusetts Avenue
1377 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Noodle Soup DN
|$15.00
Thai style rice noodle soup with chicken, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
|Beef Noodle Soup DN
|$15.00
Thai style rice noodle soup with beef, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
|Duck Noodle Soup DN
|$18.00
Thai style rice noodle soup with sliced boneless roasted duck, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions