Noodle soup in Arlington

Soup Bowls | Exchange Noodle Soup image

 

Ginger Exchange Express - Arlington

1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Exchange Noodle Soup$13.95
Flavorful vegetable broth with fresh Pho or Ramen noodles, topped with veggies & tofu.
Soup Bowls | Exchange Noodle Soup$13.95
Warm-up with a bowl of noodle soup. Choice of broth, protein, and noodles.
Soup Bowls | Udon Noodle Soup$13.95
Traditional Japanese udon noodle soup with bok choy, fish cake, fried tofu and tempura flakes. Served with a side of shrimp tempura.
More about Ginger Exchange Express - Arlington
Item pic

 

Thai Sticky Rice - 1377 Massachusetts Avenue

1377 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup DN$15.00
Thai style rice noodle soup with chicken, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
Beef Noodle Soup DN$15.00
Thai style rice noodle soup with beef, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
Duck Noodle Soup DN$18.00
Thai style rice noodle soup with sliced boneless roasted duck, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
More about Thai Sticky Rice - 1377 Massachusetts Avenue

