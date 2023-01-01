Pancakes in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pancakes
Kickstand Cafe
594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|GF Maple Cinnamon Pancake Muffin
|$4.25
Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
319 Broadway, Arlington
|Two Buttermilk Pancakes
|$7.99
Enjoy them plain or create your own from our toppings section
|Three Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
Enjoy them plain or create your own from our toppings sections
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Single Pancake
|$4.50
One pancake served plain or with as many toppings as you like!
|Full Stack of Pancakes
|$9.99
Three pancakes served plain or with as many toppings as you like!
|Pancake Benedict
|$14.99
Two poached eggs on silver dollar pancakes with sausage patties and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!