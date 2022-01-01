Pies in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pies
More about Breadboard Bakery
Breadboard Bakery
203 A Broadway, Arlington
|Chickpea Curry Hand Pie ^
|$4.50
Coconut milk-based chickpea and green pea curry. Encased in our flaky wheat crust. Mildly spicy!
More about Quebrada Baking Co
Quebrada Baking Co
281 Orchard Street, Watertown
|Boston Cream Pie
|$25.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.
|Charity Special Boston Cream Pie Cupcake
|$3.97
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Benefiting the Michael Lisnow Respite Center
More about Quebrada Baking Co.
Quebrada Baking Co.
208 Mass Ave., Arlington
|Large Chocolate Whoopie Pies
|$3.97
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
More about The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Spinach Pie Plate
|$11.99
Spinach and feta wapped in layers of phyllo dough and baked to perfection! Served with Greek salad and either rice, or French fries.
|Spinach Pie Appetizer
|$5.99
Spinach and feta wapped in layers of phyllo dough and baked to perfection!