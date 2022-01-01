Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve pies

Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chickpea Curry Hand Pie .$4.28
Coconut milk-based chickpea and green pea curry. Encased in our flaky wheat crust. Mildly spicy!
[regular price $4.50]
Chickpea Curry Hand Pie ,$4.28
Coconut milk-based chickpea and green pea curry. Encased in our flaky wheat crust. Mildly spicy!
[regular price $4.50]
Chickpea Curry Hand Pie ^$4.50
Coconut milk-based chickpea and green pea curry. Encased in our flaky wheat crust. Mildly spicy!
More about Breadboard Bakery
Quebrada Baking Co

281 Orchard Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boston Cream Pie$25.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.
Charity Special Boston Cream Pie Cupcake$3.97
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Benefiting the Michael Lisnow Respite Center
More about Quebrada Baking Co
Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chocolate Whoopie Pies$3.97
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Boston Cream Pie$25.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.
More about Quebrada Baking Co.
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner

134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Pie Plate$11.99
Spinach and feta wapped in layers of phyllo dough and baked to perfection! Served with Greek salad and either rice, or French fries.
Spinach Pie Appetizer$5.99
Spinach and feta wapped in layers of phyllo dough and baked to perfection!
More about The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Menotomy Grill & Tavern

25 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1843 reviews)
Takeout
DERBY PIE$8.00
CHICKEN POT PIE$21.00
More about Menotomy Grill & Tavern

