Pumpkin pies in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Quebrada Baking Co - Watertown

281 Orchard Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$3.97
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting
Pumpkin Pie$25.00
Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour and pumpkin filling sweetened with maple syrup.
More about Quebrada Baking Co - Watertown
Quebrada Baking Co. image

 

Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie$25.00
Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour and pumpkin filling sweetened with maple syrup
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$3.97
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting
More about Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington
Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Arlington

645 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
More about Tatte Bakery - Arlington

