Rice pudding in
Arlington
/
Arlington
/
Rice Pudding
Arlington restaurants that serve rice pudding
Arlington Bakery
187 Mass Ave, Arlington
Avg 4.2
(23 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$5.75
A creamy rice custard made with sugar and milk. Sprinkled with cinnamon.
More about Arlington Bakery
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$5.50
More about The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
