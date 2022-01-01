Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Town Tavern

201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tatsoi - Dinner$20.00
Sesame seared salmon over tatsoi and buckwheat soba noodles tossed with red pepper, snap peas, carrot, royal mushrooms, sprouts, mandarin and a sweet ginger soy dressing
Capitol Square Salmon - Lunch$16.00
Sugar seared salmon over basmati rice with grilled kale and tamarind glaze
Capitol Square Salmon - Dinner$23.00
Sugar seared salmon over basmati rice with grilled kale and tamarind glaze
More about Town Tavern
Item pic

 

Ginger Exchange / MasterPies

1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Maki$5.95
Salmon Avocado Combo$18.95
Salmon avocado roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)
Spicy Salmon Maki$6.50
More about Ginger Exchange / MasterPies
Kickstand Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kickstand Cafe

594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Avocado toast$7.25
Iggy's 7-grain, smoked salmon, our pickled onions and arugula
Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich$9.25
Your choice of toasted bagel and house whipped cream cheese (plain or scallion), tomato, cucumber and red onion
Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich$9.25
your choice of bagel toasted with smoked salmon, plain or scallion cream cheese, sliced cucumber, fresh tomato and red onion
More about Kickstand Cafe
Tryst NE image

PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tryst NE

689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon$29.00
crispy rice cake, stir fry veggies & sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about Tryst NE
PUNJAB image

 

PUNJAB

485 Mass ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Salmon$28.00
Fresh filets of salmon marinated in yogurt and an array of spices, cooked in our tandoor (clay oven); served with dal and plain naan
More about PUNJAB
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana

473 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (3036 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon al Pastor$25.00
Pan sauteed salmon filet cooked with a sauce made of dry chilies, achiote paste and grilled pineapple
More about Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
ATLANTIC SALMON image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Menotomy Grill & Tavern

25 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1843 reviews)
Takeout
ATLANTIC SALMON$27.00
oven roasted potato wedges, brussels sprouts, lemon miso brown butter sauce
SALMON BURGER$17.00
miso, sesame, ginger, cabbage, avocado, brioche bun
More about Menotomy Grill & Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Cookies

Greek Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Mozzarella Sticks

Cake

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Arlington Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

East Arlington

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston