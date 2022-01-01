Salmon in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve salmon
Town Tavern
201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Salmon Tatsoi - Dinner
|$20.00
Sesame seared salmon over tatsoi and buckwheat soba noodles tossed with red pepper, snap peas, carrot, royal mushrooms, sprouts, mandarin and a sweet ginger soy dressing
|Capitol Square Salmon - Lunch
|$16.00
Sugar seared salmon over basmati rice with grilled kale and tamarind glaze
|Capitol Square Salmon - Dinner
|$23.00
Sugar seared salmon over basmati rice with grilled kale and tamarind glaze
Ginger Exchange / MasterPies
1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Salmon Maki
|$5.95
|Salmon Avocado Combo
|$18.95
Salmon avocado roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)
|Spicy Salmon Maki
|$6.50
Kickstand Cafe
594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Smoked Salmon Avocado toast
|$7.25
Iggy's 7-grain, smoked salmon, our pickled onions and arugula
|Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich
|$9.25
Your choice of toasted bagel and house whipped cream cheese (plain or scallion), tomato, cucumber and red onion
Tryst NE
689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$29.00
crispy rice cake, stir fry veggies & sesame ginger vinaigrette
PUNJAB
485 Mass ave, Arlington
|Tandoori Salmon
|$28.00
Fresh filets of salmon marinated in yogurt and an array of spices, cooked in our tandoor (clay oven); served with dal and plain naan
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
473 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Salmon al Pastor
|$25.00
Pan sauteed salmon filet cooked with a sauce made of dry chilies, achiote paste and grilled pineapple