Tacos in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve tacos

Town Tavern - 201 Massachusetts Avenue

201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tequila Tacos$16.00
Grilled lime & tequila marinated chicken breast with shaved brussels sprout, pineapple pico, menonita and avocado creme
Birria Tacos$16.00
Braised short rib and mononita cheese, pan-fried corn tortillas, pineapple pico, avocado creme and braising dipping jus
Sirloin Tacos$17.00
Grilled and sliced marinated sirloin in corn tortillas stuffed with rice, pineapple pico, menonita cheese, pickled veggies, avocado creme and tavern frites
La Victoria Taqueria - Arlington

12 Medford St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos (2 per order)$9.50
corn tortillas, cole slaw, radish, chipotle mayo, onions, cilantro, salsa verde.
Taco$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
Taco Rice/Beans$2.25
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway

319 Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$14.99
Grilled Chicken over shredded Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños , sour cream and avocado in our tortilla bowl. served with a side of salsa
PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tryst Restaurant

689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$9.00
guacamole, red onion & aji crema
One Shrimp Taco$9.00
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana

473 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (3036 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos de Camaron$22.00
Three soft corn tortillas with shrimp pan sauteed, garnished with red cabbage, avocado, cilantro and chipotle aioli
Tacos Surtidos$21.00
Three soft corn tortillas - With your choice of Chile Verde, Al Pastor, Cochinita Pibil, Carne Adobada, Tinga, Mole Poblano and Chorizo con Papa.
Tacos de Pescado$22.00
Three soft corn tortillas with seasoned fish pan sauteed, garnished with red cabbage, avocado, cilantro and chipotle aioli
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Menotomy Grill & Tavern

25 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1843 reviews)
Takeout
TACO DAY$11.00
Call for details!
