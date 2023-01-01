Tacos in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve tacos
Town Tavern - 201 Massachusetts Avenue
201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Tequila Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled lime & tequila marinated chicken breast with shaved brussels sprout, pineapple pico, menonita and avocado creme
|Birria Tacos
|$16.00
Braised short rib and mononita cheese, pan-fried corn tortillas, pineapple pico, avocado creme and braising dipping jus
|Sirloin Tacos
|$17.00
Grilled and sliced marinated sirloin in corn tortillas stuffed with rice, pineapple pico, menonita cheese, pickled veggies, avocado creme and tavern frites
La Victoria Taqueria - Arlington
12 Medford St, Arlington
|Fish Tacos (2 per order)
|$9.50
corn tortillas, cole slaw, radish, chipotle mayo, onions, cilantro, salsa verde.
|Taco
|$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
|Taco Rice/Beans
|$2.25
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
319 Broadway, Arlington
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken over shredded Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños , sour cream and avocado in our tortilla bowl. served with a side of salsa
PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Tryst Restaurant
689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Shrimp Taco
|$9.00
guacamole, red onion & aji crema
|One Shrimp Taco
|$9.00
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
473 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Tacos de Camaron
|$22.00
Three soft corn tortillas with shrimp pan sauteed, garnished with red cabbage, avocado, cilantro and chipotle aioli
|Tacos Surtidos
|$21.00
Three soft corn tortillas - With your choice of Chile Verde, Al Pastor, Cochinita Pibil, Carne Adobada, Tinga, Mole Poblano and Chorizo con Papa.
|Tacos de Pescado
|$22.00
Three soft corn tortillas with seasoned fish pan sauteed, garnished with red cabbage, avocado, cilantro and chipotle aioli