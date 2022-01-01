Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in East Arlington

East Arlington restaurants
East Arlington restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice ^$5.50
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts nor raisins.
Date Jam Coffee Cake$25.00
Tender coffee cake with a ripple of date jam and big chunks of crumb. Made with locally milled pastry flour from Ground Up Grain. Serves 8-12.
9" Carrot Cake ,$65.00
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts or raisins. 9" cake.
Item pic

 

barismo

171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 3.5 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Organic Strawberry Vegan Cake$3.25
Organic Blueberry Lemon Vegan Cake$3.25
Quebrada Baking Co. image

 

Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Blueberry Walnut Coffee Cake$23.00
Double Chocolate Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting. Decorated with primary colored sprinkles and Candy.
Classic Chocolate Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.
