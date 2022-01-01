Cake in East Arlington
East Arlington restaurants that serve cake
Breadboard Bakery
203 A Broadway, Arlington
|Carrot Cake Slice ^
|$5.50
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts nor raisins.
|Date Jam Coffee Cake
|$25.00
Tender coffee cake with a ripple of date jam and big chunks of crumb. Made with locally milled pastry flour from Ground Up Grain. Serves 8-12.
|9" Carrot Cake ,
|$65.00
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts or raisins. 9" cake.
barismo
171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Organic Strawberry Vegan Cake
|$3.25
|Organic Blueberry Lemon Vegan Cake
|$3.25
Quebrada Baking Co.
208 Mass Ave., Arlington
|9" Blueberry Walnut Coffee Cake
|$23.00
|Double Chocolate Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting. Decorated with primary colored sprinkles and Candy.
|Classic Chocolate Cake
|$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.