Carrot cake in East Arlington

East Arlington restaurants
East Arlington restaurants that serve carrot cake

Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice ^$5.50
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts nor raisins.
9" Carrot Cake ,$65.00
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts or raisins. 9" cake.
6" Carrot Cake$40.00
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts or raisins. 6" cake.
Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

Takeout
6" Carrot Cake$32.00
Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents
Carrot Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents.
