Carrot cake in East Arlington

Breadboard Bakery
203 A Broadway, Arlington
|Carrot Cake Slice ^
|$5.50
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts nor raisins.
|9" Carrot Cake ,
|$65.00
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts or raisins. 9" cake.
|6" Carrot Cake
|$40.00
Classic carrot cake made with Ground Up Grain pastry flour and organic carrots from Pete's Greens in VT. Super smooth cream cheese buttercream frosting. No nuts or raisins. 6" cake.
Quebrada Baking Co.
208 Mass Ave., Arlington
|6" Carrot Cake
|$32.00
Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents
|Carrot Cake
|$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents.