Cookies in East Arlington

Breadboard Bakery
203 A Broadway, Arlington
|Decorated Cookie - Easter Egg ^
|$6.75
Cheerfully colored Easter egg cookies by our talented baker Harmony! Each is hand-decorated, so no two look exactly the same. Royal icing on a vanilla-almond sugar cookie.
|Almond Butter Miso Cookie
|$1.90
Sweet-salty cookie made with almond butter and white miso. Crisp edges, chewy center.
[regular price: $2.00]
|Oatmeal Raisin Walnut Cookie
|$1.90
Satisfying classic cookie made with Aurora Mills rolled oats from Maine, raisins, and walnuts.
[regular price $2.00]
barismo
171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Oatmeal Craisin Cookie
|$1.85
|Ginger Molasses Cookie
|$1.85
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.85