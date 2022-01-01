Croissants in East Arlington
Breadboard Bakery
203 A Broadway, Arlington
|Chocolate Croissant .
|$4.28
Classic chocolate croissant with Valrhona chocolate batons. A bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
[regular price $4.50]
|Almond Croissant .
|$4.28
Croissant filled with almond cream. Topped with almonds and baked twice.
[regular price $4.50]
|Almond Croissant
|$4.28
Croissant filled with almond cream. Topped with almonds and baked twice.
[regular price $4.50]
barismo
171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Plain Croissant
|$4.25
Egg, milk, butter, and flour
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
Egg, milk, butter, and flour