Fajitas in Arlington

Belltower Coffee At Arlington REBUILDING - 11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN

11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Wrap / Bowl$11.00
Grilled Chipotle Chicken, Grilled Onion & Red Pepper, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Herb Aioli, Lime
Bowls Served Over Quinoa & Brown Rice
More about Belltower Coffee At Arlington REBUILDING - 11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN
Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas

11875 US Route 70, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Quesadilla$14.99
Choice of steak, grilled chicken, or Mix. Cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fajitas$15.49
All fajitas are served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and (3) flour
Or (3) corn tortillas. All fajitas are well marinated and cooked with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers.
Fajita Nachos$12.49
Tender strips of marinated chicken or steak on a bed of nachos with vegetables, topped with cheese.
More about Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas

