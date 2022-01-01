Arlington restaurants you'll love
WRAPS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Eats
604, B, Doug Russell Rd,, Arlington
|Popular items
|Gyro Wrap
|$7.99
A classic New York Street Cart Gyro Wrap made of seasoned meat mixed of Lamb & Beef, Romaine Lettuce, and our Signature White Sauce. Add additional veggies and choose your spice level. Available extras include additional meat, fries inside the wrap, and falafel made in house.
|Manhattan Mix Plate
|$8.99
Our Most Popular Platter - includes a mix of meats and falafel made in house - served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with pita bread. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spicy level.
|Chicken Platter
|$7.99
New York Halal Street Cart Classic - Grilled & Chopped Chicken served over our seasoned Rice and some Romaine Lettuce. Topped with our Signature White Sauce. Spice level and toppings optional.
SMOOTHIES
Orchid City Fusion Cafe
2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington
|Popular items
|Gumbo Nation
|$6.95
Scratch made. shrimp. crawfish. chicken. sausage. rice. Served with bread.
|The Mozz
|$6.95
Fresh hand-cut mozzarella cheese. flash fried. served with marinera or ranch.
|Kakuni Pork Buns
|$5.95
2 slow braised pork belly in chunks a steamed clam-shell bun with greens, carrots, and spicy Kewpie Mayo
Cartel Taco Bar
506 East Division Street St. 150, Arlington
|Popular items
|(3) Fajita Street Tacos
|$4.25
3 street tacos with your choice of beef or chicken, onions & cilantro. Lime & sauces on side
|#7 Veggie
|$3.75
Refried beans, mexican rice, sauteed zucchini & tomatoes, black bean salsa, fresh avocado, cotija cheese & smoked tomato aioli
|Firestix
|$7.50
5 fried pepper cheese sticks coated with red & blue panko crumbs served with ranch
Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club
200 North Mesquite Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Sweet Tator Tots
|$3.00
Side of sweet tator tots
|Chicken BYO
|$6.50
Build your own chicken sandwich
|Onion Rings
|$4.00
Side of hand-battered onion rings
PASTA
PastaMasta
2151 N Collins Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Bowtie
|$2.00
|Cajun Chicken Alfredo
|$8.00
|Homemade Brownies
|$2.00
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
1805 N Collins St, Ste 141, Arlington
|Popular items
|14" Simple Basil
|$15.99
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
|SriRANCHa™
|$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
|18" Cheese
|$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
Grounds and Gold
4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106, Arlington
|Popular items
|Breakfast Tacos
|$4.00
2 corn tortillas, egg, cheddar, potatoes, salsa (ADD: bacon +1, avocado spread +1, jalapenos +.25)
|BYOB (Build Your Own Biscuit)
|$2.00
Top our signature G&G biscuit with any of the toppings below.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$6.50
Greek, yogurt, gf granola, fresh fruit, honey, honey (SUB: DF yogurt +1)
BBQ
Hurtado Barbecue
205 E. Front St., Arlington
|Popular items
|Family of 4
|$80.00
Includes:
1.5lb of Brisket, 1lb of Pulled Pork, 2 Sausage Links, 1 Single Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese, 1 Single Elote, 1 Single Garlic Green Beans, 1 Single Potato Salad, 6 Tortillas, 1 8oz Barbecue Sauce
|Family of 10
|$165.00
Includes: 2lbs of Brisket, 2lbs of Spare Ribs, 2lb of Pulled Pork, 4 Sausage Links, 1 Pint Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese, 1 Pint Elote, 1 Pint Garlic Green Beans, 1 Pint Potato Salad, 1 Pint Serrano Lime Slaw, 15 Tortillas and (1) 16oz Barbecue Sauce
|Smoked Texas Quail (each)
|$5.50
PIZZA
Old School Pizza Tavern
603 W Abram St, Arlington
|Popular items
|SM - Caesar Salad
|$2.99
|14in Carnivore
|$16.99
|12" Cheese Bread
|$7.99
Tu Taco
309 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Taco Plate
|$8.49
Three street/soft tacos, rice, and beans.
|#1 Combo
|$7.29
Three street/soft tacos, rice, beans, and drink.
|Burrito Supremo
|$7.99
Meat, rice, beans, and your choice of three ingredients.
El Ranchito
3517 S Cooper St., Arlington
|Popular items
|LG CHIPS/ SALSA
|$10.00
|COMBO DINNER
|$13.95
|LG COCKTAIL DE CAMARON
|$16.95
Zalat Pizza
5415 South Cooper Street Suite 117, Arlington
|Popular items
|14" Margherita
|$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
|14" Buffalo Chicken
|$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
|14" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
Breakfast Brothers - Arlington
130 E Bardin Rd, Arlington
|Popular items
|French Toast Plate
|$10.00
|Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
|$13.00
|Buttermilk Pancake Plate
|$10.00
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
451 East IH 20, Arlington
|Popular items
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kincaid's
3900 Arlington Highlands Blvd, Arlington
Mercury Chophouse - Arlington
2221 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Eats
6407 S Cooper St STE 101, Arlington
Twisted Root
310 E Abram St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Kids Burger
|$5.00
Kid-sized portions, American cheese, sides sold separately
|Tootsies Hot Chicken
|$9.00
Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli
|Gosh Jam It!
|$9.50
Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce
Steakway American Grill
1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219, Arlington
Unity Cafe
970 Viridian Park Lane, Arlington
Pasta Masta Arlington
620 West Park Row Drive, Arlington
Ghost 1 [Two Cooks in the Kitchen]
1110 S Bowen Rd Suite A, Arlington
Chicken Across The Road
1110 S. Bowen Rd Suite A, Arlington
Ghost 2 [Two Cooks in the Kitchen]
1110 S Bowen Rd Suite A, Arlington
El Arroyo Arlington
5024 South Cooper, Arlington
