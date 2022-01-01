Arlington restaurants you'll love

Arlington restaurants
Toast
  • Arlington

Arlington's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Burger
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Hummus
Southern
Must-try Arlington restaurants

New York Eats image

WRAPS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Eats

604, B, Doug Russell Rd,, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Wrap$7.99
A classic New York Street Cart Gyro Wrap made of seasoned meat mixed of Lamb & Beef, Romaine Lettuce, and our Signature White Sauce. Add additional veggies and choose your spice level. Available extras include additional meat, fries inside the wrap, and falafel made in house.
Manhattan Mix Plate$8.99
Our Most Popular Platter - includes a mix of meats and falafel made in house - served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with pita bread. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spicy level.
Chicken Platter$7.99
New York Halal Street Cart Classic - Grilled & Chopped Chicken served over our seasoned Rice and some Romaine Lettuce. Topped with our Signature White Sauce. Spice level and toppings optional.
Orchid City Fusion Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Orchid City Fusion Cafe

2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gumbo Nation$6.95
Scratch made. shrimp. crawfish. chicken. sausage. rice. Served with bread.
The Mozz$6.95
Fresh hand-cut mozzarella cheese. flash fried. served with marinera or ranch.
Kakuni Pork Buns$5.95
2 slow braised pork belly in chunks a steamed clam-shell bun with greens, carrots, and spicy Kewpie Mayo
Cartel Taco Bar image

 

Cartel Taco Bar

506 East Division Street St. 150, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
(3) Fajita Street Tacos$4.25
3 street tacos with your choice of beef or chicken, onions & cilantro. Lime & sauces on side
#7 Veggie$3.75
Refried beans, mexican rice, sauteed zucchini & tomatoes, black bean salsa, fresh avocado, cotija cheese & smoked tomato aioli
Firestix$7.50
5 fried pepper cheese sticks coated with red & blue panko crumbs served with ranch
Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club image

 

Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club

200 North Mesquite Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Tator Tots$3.00
Side of sweet tator tots
Chicken BYO$6.50
Build your own chicken sandwich
Onion Rings$4.00
Side of hand-battered onion rings
PastaMasta image

PASTA

PastaMasta

2151 N Collins Street, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (758 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bowtie$2.00
Cajun Chicken Alfredo$8.00
Homemade Brownies$2.00
Zalat Pizza image

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

1805 N Collins St, Ste 141, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Simple Basil$15.99
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
SriRANCHa™$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
18" Cheese$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
Grounds and Gold image

 

Grounds and Gold

4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Tacos$4.00
2 corn tortillas, egg, cheddar, potatoes, salsa (ADD: bacon +1, avocado spread +1, jalapenos +.25)
BYOB (Build Your Own Biscuit)$2.00
Top our signature G&G biscuit with any of the toppings below.
Breakfast Bowl$6.50
Greek, yogurt, gf granola, fresh fruit, honey, honey (SUB: DF yogurt +1)
Hurtado Barbecue image

BBQ

Hurtado Barbecue

205 E. Front St., Arlington

Avg 4.8 (702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Family of 4$80.00
Includes:
1.5lb of Brisket, 1lb of Pulled Pork, 2 Sausage Links, 1 Single Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese, 1 Single Elote, 1 Single Garlic Green Beans, 1 Single Potato Salad, 6 Tortillas, 1 8oz Barbecue Sauce
Family of 10$165.00
Includes: 2lbs of Brisket, 2lbs of Spare Ribs, 2lb of Pulled Pork, 4 Sausage Links, 1 Pint Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese, 1 Pint Elote, 1 Pint Garlic Green Beans, 1 Pint Potato Salad, 1 Pint Serrano Lime Slaw, 15 Tortillas and (1) 16oz Barbecue Sauce
Smoked Texas Quail (each)$5.50
Old School Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA

Old School Pizza Tavern

603 W Abram St, Arlington

Avg 4 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM - Caesar Salad$2.99
14in Carnivore$16.99
12" Cheese Bread$7.99
Tu Taco image

 

Tu Taco

309 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Plate$8.49
Three street/soft tacos, rice, and beans.
#1 Combo$7.29
Three street/soft tacos, rice, beans, and drink.
Burrito Supremo$7.99
Meat, rice, beans, and your choice of three ingredients.
El Ranchito image

 

El Ranchito

3517 S Cooper St., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG CHIPS/ SALSA$10.00
COMBO DINNER$13.95
LG COCKTAIL DE CAMARON$16.95
Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

5415 South Cooper Street Suite 117, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
Breakfast Brothers - Arlington image

 

Breakfast Brothers - Arlington

130 E Bardin Rd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Toast Plate$10.00
Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle$13.00
Buttermilk Pancake Plate$10.00
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

451 East IH 20, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Under The Icing image

 

Under The Icing

NA, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own$2.50
Gold Ribbon Confections image

 

Gold Ribbon Confections

4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kincaid's image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kincaid's

3900 Arlington Highlands Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Mercury Chophouse - Arlington image

 

Mercury Chophouse - Arlington

2221 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taste of Society image

 

Taste of Society

3610 S Cooper St #120, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Vitos Italian Eatery

2234 W Park Row Dr, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

No Frills Grill & Sports Bar

4914 Little Rd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Eats

6407 S Cooper St STE 101, Arlington

Avg 3.7 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Twisted Root image

 

Twisted Root

310 E Abram St, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Burger$5.00
Kid-sized portions, American cheese, sides sold separately
Tootsies Hot Chicken$9.00
Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli
Gosh Jam It!$9.50
Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce
Banner pic

 

Steakway American Grill

1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Unity Cafe image

 

Unity Cafe

970 Viridian Park Lane, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pasta Masta Arlington

620 West Park Row Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Ghost 1 [Two Cooks in the Kitchen]

1110 S Bowen Rd Suite A, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Chicken Across The Road

1110 S. Bowen Rd Suite A, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Ghost 2 [Two Cooks in the Kitchen]

1110 S Bowen Rd Suite A, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

El Arroyo Arlington

5024 South Cooper, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
